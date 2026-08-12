Head of Zakarpattia TCR suspended from post, large-scale inspection launched – Lubinets

Following the Ombudsman’s first constructive meeting with the team of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, an order was issued suspending the head of the Zakarpattia Regional TCR and SS from duty. The reason was widespread human rights violations and corruption schemes.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this while speaking to journalists at Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

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Deferments revoked for 130 people and bribes demanded

Lubinets spoke about systematic abuses of office uncovered among officials of the Zakarpattia TCR.

"I held my first, but very constructive and productive, meeting with the team of the new Commander-in-Chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi. This morning, a separate order was issued suspending the regional head of the TCR and SS in Zakarpattia. A large team has been sent to inspect the entire TCR and SS system in Zakarpattia. I am convinced that this monitoring team will uncover a very large number of violations, including possible criminal offences and crimes," the Ombudsman stressed.

See more: There are now 13 suspects in case concerning unlawful detention and beating of men at Odesa TCR, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

According to an inspection by the Ombudsman’s Office, between mid-2025 and mid-2026, at least 130 Ukrainian citizens effectively had their duly issued documents taken away and their entitlement to deferment revoked.

Eleven detainees with valid status in Reserve+ and intervention by the Military Law and Order Service

One example of abuse was uncovered by the Ombudsman’s representative during a visit to the Zakarpattia TCR.

"When my representative arrived there, 11 Ukrainian citizens with duly issued documents were being held there; that is, Reserve+ showed that they had valid deferments. When asked what these people were doing there, [the response was]: ‘We are checking their deferments.’ Representatives of the Military Law and Order Service were called in. The 11 people were released immediately. It was later established that all of them had allegedly been asked to pay bribes to the staff," Lubinets said.

Watch more: Soldier from Lviv Regional TCR used force against woman: Lubinets has appealed to the SBI and is demanding thorough investigation. VIDEO

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