Violations uncovered at Berehove District TCR in Zakarpattia: men from across Ukraine were being denied their lawful deferrals, - Lubinets

During a monitoring visit to the Berehove District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support in Zakarpattia, a number of potential breaches concerning conscripts were identified.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

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He noted that during a monitoring visit to the Berehove District Recruitment and Social Support Centre, his representative in the Zakarpattia region, Andrii Kryuchkov, documented widespread violations.

"Hundreds of conscripts from all over Ukraine effectively found themselves held hostage, as they were unlawfully detained whilst their deferrals were still valid and were not allowed to leave the premises of the TCR, whilst their legal guarantees were simply revoked without any grounds," Lubinets emphasised.

How did the scheme work?

Artificial deprivation of liberty: Citizens with valid documents were prevented from leaving the Territorial Military Commissariat’s premises, thereby obstructing their freedom of movement.

Mass falsification of data: Deferrals were cancelled, and in some cases even without meetings of the relevant commissions and without drawing up minutes. The head of the TCR entered knowingly false information into the state information system.

Fictitious documents: Officials stamped fake reports, which served as the ‘basis’ for depriving citizens of their rights.

Degrading conditions of detention: At the assembly point, unsatisfactory sanitary conditions in the toilets were found, along with a lack of drinking water, and a shortage of bed linen, blankets and hygiene products, with only a cold-water shower available.

"All these exposed facts are a direct consequence of the neglect and inaction on the part of the former leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the unlawful instructions issued by the head of the Zakarpattia TCR! It was precisely the lack of systematic oversight that created the conditions for such lawlessness. It is now perfectly clear why people are so afraid, and why there are so many videos showing citizens trying to flee from TCR staff. They are afraid because even with a lawful deferment, a person can easily lose it whilst inside the TCR," Lubinets noted.

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He also reported that in July alone, Kryuchkov released 11 people who, in his assessment, had been unlawfully detained at this TCR. According to him, two further citizens were released directly during the monitoring visit.

The violations uncovered may constitute criminal offences

According to Lubinets, the actions identified may constitute criminal offences under Articles 146 (unlawful deprivation of liberty), 362 (unauthorised handling of information), 366 (forgery in the course of official duties) and 426-1 (abuse of power or official authority by a military official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The case files have already been forwarded to the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence Affairs in the Western Region for entry into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and to conduct an investigation. The State Bureau of Investigations and the Military Law Enforcement Service have also been involved in the response.

"Mobilisation is important, but when it turns into lawlessness, it destroys trust in the state. All these violations must be eradicated immediately, and those responsible must face severe consequences," emphasised Lubinets.

Read more: 90 per cent of mobilisation cases are accompanied by violations of citizens’ rights, and TCR premises have become places of detention, - Lubinets