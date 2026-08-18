"Blow, pack, and assemble": 10 TCR staff in Odesa region have been served with notices of suspicion for torturing and abusing civilians, – SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) combats torture and unlawful violence by public officials. During Operation ‘Honest draft’, SBI officers, with the assistance of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, uncovered unlawful actions by two alert groups from one of the district TCR and SS in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from the investigation

As noted, the groups comprised 10 military personnel.

According to the investigation, whilst carrying out mobilisation measures , they used force against citizens, beat them, used tear gas and forcibly transported them to the TCR.

Read more: 90 per cent of mobilisation cases are accompanied by violations of citizens’ rights, and TCR premises have become places of detention, - Lubinets

How many incidents are known so far?

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the SBI has so far documented 15 such incidents.

In one instance, a man attempted to flee from an alert group. During the chase, the driver of a TCR service vehicle ran him over.

"The investigation has established that such violations were systematic in nature. The individuals involved used the motto ‘Blow, pack, and assemble’ amongst themselves, which they even set as a screensaver on their mobile phones," the statement reads.

Watch more: Soldier from Lviv Regional TCR used force against woman: Lubinets has appealed to the SBI and is demanding thorough investigation. VIDEO

Suspicions

Four military personnel from the TCR have been notified of suspicion of torture and unlawful deprivation of liberty (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 127 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court has ordered them to be remanded in custody, without the right to bail.

A further six military personnel have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty (Article 146(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). By court order, they will be placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Updated information

According to a post on the Telegram channel of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, seven of the ten suspects were mobilised in the spring of 2025 and immediately sent to serve at the Odesa TCR.















The state provided them with uniforms, powers and responsibilities. According to the investigation, they used these powers to commit unlawful acts of violence against people.