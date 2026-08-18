Strengthening air defence and Drone Deal: Zelenskyy held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium, Maxime Prévot.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram.

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The parties discussed virtually all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to further strengthening Ukraine’s defences against Russian attacks.

Belgium will continue to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted, in particular, that Belgium had, at the time, provided significant assistance to Ukraine in strengthening its combat aviation capabilities.

The President expressed the hope that the parties would be able to implement the agreements discussed during the meeting and strengthen Ukraine’s defences against Russian attacks.

"I expect that we will be able to put into practice what we have been discussing, and that there will be greater protection against Russian attacks," said Zelenskyy.

The President also thanked the Government and people of Belgium for the more than 1.1 billion euros in aid already allocated to Ukraine this year, as well as for their support for Ukraine’s path towards the European Union and their solidarity with our country.

See more: Zelenskyy on shelling of Pechenihy: Enemy struck busy crossroads, we will certainly respond. PHOTOS

Ukraine and Belgium are preparing a drone deal

The preparations for the Drone Deal were discussed separately during the meeting.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian and Belgian teams are currently working on the text of the document. The parties also discussed possible dates for its signing.

The President emphasised that Ukraine is ready to share its own experience and expertise and to support its partners who have stood by Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

It was previously reported that Belgium is prepared to transfer the Russian Federation’s frozen assets to Ukraine, provided there are joint EU guarantees.