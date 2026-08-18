Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
On the evening of August 18, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:04 p.m. — Kyiv region: UAV heading toward Ukrainka/Obukhiv from the north.
At 8:09 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading toward Vasylkiv/Hlevakha.
At 8:13 p.m. — New groups of UAVs north of Chernihiv, heading toward Sedniv.
At 8:20 p.m. — KABs heading toward Sumy region.
Updated information
At 9:13 p.m. — KABs heading toward Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia.
At 9:28 p.m. — Threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast.
At 9:30 p.m. — Missile flying over Kharkiv region.
At 9:34 p.m. — Another ballistic missile flying over the Kharkiv region.
At 9:35 p.m. — Heading toward Krasnopavlivka.
At 9:59 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat lifted.
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