Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of August 18, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:04 p.m. — Kyiv region: UAV heading toward Ukrainka/Obukhiv from the north.

At 8:09 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading toward Vasylkiv/Hlevakha.

At 8:13 p.m. — New groups of UAVs north of Chernihiv, heading toward Sedniv.

At 8:20 p.m. — KABs heading toward Sumy region.

Updated information

At 9:13 p.m. — KABs heading toward Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

At 9:28 p.m. — Threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast.

At 9:30 p.m. — Missile flying over Kharkiv region.

At 9:34 p.m. — Another ballistic missile flying over the Kharkiv region.

At 9:35 p.m. — Heading toward Krasnopavlivka.

At 9:59 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat lifted.

Read more: Klitschko reports UAV debris falling at two locations in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district