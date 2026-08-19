Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and six injured, - RMA
One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post.
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and others injured
According to him, Russian drones struck the regional capital. The attack damaged residential and non-residential buildings and caused a fire.
Earlier, Fedorov reported a drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.
We also wrote that Russian forces dropped four FAB bombs on Kramatorsk, wounding three civilians, including a child.
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