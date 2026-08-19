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News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and six injured, - RMA

The attack on Zaporizhzhia

One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: one dead and others injured

According to him, Russian drones struck the regional capital. The attack damaged residential and non-residential buildings and caused a fire.

Earlier, Fedorov reported a drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

We also wrote that Russian forces dropped four FAB bombs on Kramatorsk, wounding three civilians, including a child.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drone: apartment building damaged, one person injured. PHOTO

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drone (2894) Zaporizhzhya (848) shoot out (18469) Zaporizhzhia region (2315) attack (1049) Zaporizkyy district (504)
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