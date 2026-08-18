Ruscists drop 4 FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: three civilians injured, including child. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers struck Kramatorsk with aerial bombs, injuring three civilians, including a child.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Russians dropped four FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK glide kits on the city.
"One of the munitions struck an apartment building. The attack injured a 71-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy at their homes. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, lacerations, abrasions and concussions," the statement reads.
The enemy strike damaged four apartment buildings and three passenger cars.
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