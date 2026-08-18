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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Ruscists drop 4 FAB bombs on Kramatorsk: three civilians injured, including child. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck Kramatorsk with aerial bombs, injuring three civilians, including a child.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Russians dropped four FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK glide kits on the city.

"One of the munitions struck an apartment building. The attack injured a 71-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy at their homes. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, lacerations, abrasions and concussions," the statement reads.

The enemy strike damaged four apartment buildings and three passenger cars.

Read more: Massive Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: four dead, 17 wounded

Russian FAB bombs injure three civilians in Kramatorsk
Russian FAB bombs injure three civilians in Kramatorsk

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Kramatorsk (525) shoot out (18457) Donetsk region (6110) Kramatorskyy district (1116)
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