Threatened to mobilize and kill: 28 more Ukrainian children and teenagers returned from occupation, - Kuleba

Another 28 Ukrainian children and young people have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Among them are young men whom the occupiers tried to recruit into the Russian army; one of them and his family were threatened with being burned alive if he did not obtain a Russian passport.

According to Censor.NET, Mykola Kuleba, the head of Save Ukraine, said this.

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They threatened to send in the army and forced people to obtain a Russian passport

Among those rescued was an 18-year-old Ukrainian who was forced to train as a drone operator under occupation. Afterward, he was placed on the priority mobilization list. At the university, he was forced to sign a contract with the Russian army under threat of expulsion.

According to Kuleba, another 18-year-old boy was threatened with being burned alive along with his family if he refused to accept a Russian passport. At school, armed Russian soldiers conducted searches of students, and on one occasion, a homeroom teacher brought the young man a draft notice right in the middle of class.

They also managed to bring back a 20-year-old man who had witnessed people being forced to participate in a sham referendum. Once he reached the age of majority, the occupiers began pressuring him, demanding that he enlist in the Russian army.

Read more: Kharkiv region has expanded mandatory evacuation zone: 142 people are to leave Bohodukhiv district

Those who have returned are undergoing rehabilitation

Currently, the survivors are staying at "Hope and Recovery" centers, where they receive psychological support and assistance with paperwork.

WeAreAllUkrainians, the "Humanity" Charitable Foundation, and the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Rescue Operations also joined the repatriation effort.