Prisoner exchange takes place: Ukraine brings 103 soldiers home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 19 August 2026, another prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to him, 103 Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from Russian captivity.





















Read more: Russian media reported that Russia is preparing new prisoner exchange with Ukraine

"These are defenders from the Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard. Among those released are soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol and in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipro and Sumy regions," Zelenskyy clarified.

A message of thanks from Zelenskyy

He also thanked all our soldiers who are contributing to Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool and, through their courage, are making it possible to bring Ukrainian men and women home.

"I am grateful to the team that works every day to secure the release of our people. We remember every single person who remains in captivity. We are doing everything possible to bring all our people home," the Head of State concluded.