Sybiha called Hungary’s closure of Oschadbank case "end of Orbán’s lies"

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, described the closure by Hungarian law enforcement authorities of the case concerning the transport of Oschadbank’s funds and gold as "the predictable end to Viktor Orbán’s lies".

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sybiha’s post on the social media platform X.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated that the use of anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for the sake of domestic political gain could lead to political defeat and disgrace.

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Sybiga called for those involved to be punished

Sybiha emphasised that the case involving the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit staff and state assets must be followed up beyond a mere public statement announcing the closure of the case.

"Everyone who took part in fabricating this fabrication and in the unlawful detention of our people and state property must be held to account," the minister wrote.

He also described the situation as a warning to other politicians who use anti-Ukrainian rhetoric for the sake of domestic political gain.

How Oschadbank cash-in-transit staff were detained in Hungary

In March, Hungarian law enforcement officers detained two armoured cash-in-transit vehicles on suspicion of money laundering.

They were transporting 40 million dollars, 35 million euros and 9 kg of gold. The consignment was accompanied by official waybills.

The customer for the shipment was the state-owned Oschadbank of Ukraine, and the consignor was Raiffeisen Bank in Vienna.

Hungarian investigators have now officially closed the case due to the absence of a criminal offence.