All children evacuated from active combat zone in Donetsk region – RMA

There are no children left in the active combat zone in the Donetsk region, with the last children evacuated on 15 August.

Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this during an online briefing, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known

"Approximately 11,000 people remain in the 19 communities classified as part of the active combat zone. There are no children left in these communities," Petlin said.

He reported that the last two children were evacuated from Mykolaivka on 15 August.

Read more: Evacuation guide prepared for residents of border regions

Evacuation progress

Approximately 108,400 civilians currently remain in the Ukrainian government-controlled part of the Donetsk region, including around 5,500 children.

Petlin said that since the beginning of August, more than 9,400 people, including 740 children, have either been evacuated from the region or left on their own.

Since February 2022, more than 1.425 million people have evacuated from their permanent places of residence in the Ukrainian government-controlled part of the Donetsk region, including more than 213,000 children.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of children announced in 10 villages in Synelnykove district – RMA