Zhumadilov is stepping down as head of Defense Procurement Agency, his resignation letter has already been written, - Nikolaienko

Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Defense Procurement Agency, is stepping down from his position. His expected resignation date is September 1.

This is reported in an article by journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko titled "Ministry of increased cloud cover: what challenges and problems await new defense minister," according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zhumadilov may leave his post on September 1

"The rumors that Arsen Zhumadilov will step down as director of the Defense Procurement Agency have indeed been confirmed. Information about his early resignation has been actively discussed since early summer, and the reason was the head of the Defense Procurement Agency’s own decision and his constant disputes with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense," notes Nikolaenko.

According to the journalist, Zhumadilov has already submitted his resignation from the Defense Procurement Agency. The tentative date of his resignation is September 1.

"For now, Artem Romaniukov, head of the Ministry of Defense’s Digitalization Department, will reportedly serve as acting director. A competition to select a new director is expected to follow, to be conducted by the agency’s supervisory board. However, the supervisory board itself is currently operating with a reduced membership: it currently consists of Stanislav Haider and Taras Chmut representing the government, and Lukasz Stolarski as an independent member. The supervisory board was supposed to gain two more independent members, but the ministry, now under its third minister, is in no hurry to select them," the author writes.

Read more in the article "Ministry of increased cloud cover: what challenges and problems await new defense minister" at the link.

As a reminder:

It was previously reported that Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Defense Procurement Agency, confirmed that in March 2025 he met with Rustem Umerov, then Ukraine’s defense minister and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Timur Mindich, a businessman suspected of corruption, and discussed body armor with them.

Watch more: Zhumadilov confirmed at Temporary Investigation Commission that he had met and spoken with Mindich and Umerov about bulletproof vests