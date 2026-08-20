Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine: operation lasted over three hours

On the night of August 19–20, Poland scrambled military aircraft in response to an intense attack by Russia on Ukrainian territory. At the same time, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Polish news site Onet, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated this.

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The Polish Air Force launched the operation around 3 a.m.

"In response to the Russian Federation's air strikes on Ukrainian territory, Polish military aircraft have begun operations in our airspace," the command stated in a release.

In accordance with established procedures, the Polish command, through the Air Operations Center, deployed the necessary forces and assets.

Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have also been placed on alert.

The Polish military announced the start of the operation at around 3:00 a.m.

See also: Poland scrambled its air force in response to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine: sirens sounded in Lublin

The measures were preventive in nature

The command explained that the military took preemptive action to protect Poland's airspace, primarily in areas adjacent to territories that could be threatened by a Russian attack.

The Polish Air Force operation lasted more than three hours. It concluded around 6:30 a.m.

Poland thus responded to yet another massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine by placing both its air force and its ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems on high alert.