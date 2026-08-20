Soldier Andrii Redko died after returning from Russian captivity: "His heart gave out"

Andrii Redko, a Ukrainian soldier from the Sumy region, died after returning from Russian captivity. He spent more than two years in captivity, where he endured torture and starvation.

This was reported by Oleksii Romanenko, chairman of the Sumy Regional Council, according to Censor.NET.

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More than two years in Russian captivity

Andrii Redko was taken prisoner in January 2023 on the Kharkiv front. He was released during one of the prisoner exchanges in the spring of 2025.

Upon his return, the soldier was welcomed in his native village of Sobycheve in the Sumy region.

According to Romanko, his prolonged captivity in Russia seriously undermined the soldier’s health.

"Unfortunately, the inhumane conditions of Russian captivity took a toll on his health and sapped his vitality; his heart couldn't take it," said the head of the regional council.

See more: He returned to front with prosthetic leg: 21-year-old Marine Yevhen Minzhener killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Most of those released from captivity suffer from serious illnesses and injuries

The day before, on August 19, another 103 Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, most of the released defenders suffer from serious illnesses and injuries.

See more: Vitalii Kapranov, soldier and musician, was killed whilst defending Ukraine. PHOTO