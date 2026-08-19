Vitalii Kapranov, soldier and musician, was killed whilst defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Vitalii Kapranov, a musician, drummer and backing vocalist with the Kyiv-based punk band ‘Kvitkis’, has been killed in the war.

The band announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Memories of Vitaliy

"Vitalik has died… it’s hard to write this. And impossible to take in. It’s a deeply painful and indescribable loss for all of us. Anyone who knew Vitalik will confirm that he was the brightest, most positive and most sincere person, brimming with creativity, interesting ideas and a passion for absolutely everything. We’ll never be able to speak of him in the past tense, but neither will we ever be able to play music with him again, shoot music videos, let our hair down at gigs, or meet up for a drink and a chat," wrote the band members.

Vitaliy’s younger brother, Levko, is also a musician. He shared that it was his older brother who taught him to play the drums, and who was also a role model and source of support for him.

Read more: 239 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled dozens of attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff





More about the fallen soldier

Following the start of the full-scale invasion, Vitalii Kapranov volunteered for the "Solomyanski Kotiki" charity fund. In June this year, he voluntarily enlisted in the 20th "Lubart" Rapid Deployment Brigade, which forms part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

The circumstances of the musician’s death have not been disclosed.

The band "Kvitkis", founded in 2020, blended punk and alternative rock and released five albums. Vitalii played the drums and was a backing vocalist for the Kyiv-based band.



