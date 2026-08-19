239 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled dozens of attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on August 18, 2026, 239 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles and 87 airstrikes, during which it dropped 302 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 11,130 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,070 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 27 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy artillery shelling targeted, in particular, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Ulanove, Tovstodubove, Luzhky, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, and Seredyna Buda in Sumy Oblast; Tymanovychi, Senkivka, Huta-Studenetska, Yanzhulivka, and Topolia in Chernihiv Oblast. Tovstodubove and Rybtsi were hit by airstrikes.

Read more: Main problem in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk sector is poor organisation of command and control – Butusov

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, and one drone launch site.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,190 personnel. Additionally, two tanks, 50 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, 19 ground-based robotic systems, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 427 enemy vehicles, and one piece of special equipment were neutralized.

The Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 54 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, two of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). The enemy also launched five airstrikes, using 14 guided bombs.

The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled ten enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Izbytske, Dovzhanka, Starytsia, Mytrofanivka, Lozova Druha, Radkivka, Bochkove, and Okhrymivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two offensives toward Novoosynove and Kurylivka.

Read more: Ammunition depots and command posts of ruscists have been struck in Russia and in TOT, - General Staff

The Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched six attacks toward the settlements of Lyman and Drobysheve, as well as in the area of the settlements of Ridkodub and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 16 assault operations in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne, as well as toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out one offensive operation toward Izhevka.

It is also noted that 31 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Rusyn Yar, as well as toward the settlements of Vilne, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Kucheriv Yar.

"The enemy carried out 27 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske, Kotlyne, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Vasylivka, Myrne, and Hannivka," the report states.

Read more: Ukrainian drones and engineering barriers are thwarting Russia’s attempts to break through with tanks, - Trehubov

The Situation in the South

According to the General Staff:

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders launched three attacks toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rybne, and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions 12 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, Lisne, Charivne, and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Ukraine is able to locate and destroy targets more quickly in war thanks to satellite imagery, - NYT