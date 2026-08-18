Musician and Ruky’v Briuky member Anatolii Tkach killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukrainian musician, member of the band Ruky’v Briuky and serviceman with the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade Anatolii Tkach has been killed in the war.

His sister Valentyna Tkach announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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Memories from family and friends

"I cannot find the words. I never wanted to have to write this. It feels as though my whole world has been erased. Anatolii, my brother, my best friend, has been killed," his sister wrote.

Ruky’v Briuky frontman Oleksandr Remez wrote on Instagram that Tkach was a principled and responsible friend.

"I still cannot comprehend that I will never see you again, never run into you anywhere and never receive a reply to my messages..." he said.

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"I will miss you terribly," communications specialist and Squat 17b co-founder Daria Kryzh wrote on Facebook. She asked people to remember Anatolii, adding: "He was an incredible person. Honour."

Photographer Ruslan Lobanov wrote: "Rest in peace, our dear friend. I cannot believe we will never see you again."

What is known about Anatolii Tkach

According to "Suspilne Kultura", Anatolii studied at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

He was known as the drummer for the band "Ruky’v Briuky" (RvB), a band that performs music in styles popular in the United States during the 1940s–1960s. Before joining the band, he played with Los Fartos.

Anatolii Tkach was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July 2024. He served with the 79th Air Assault Brigade. The circumstances of his death have not been disclosed.

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