Vitalii Shtefan, historian and soldier with 47th Mechanised Brigade ’Magura’, was killed in action. PHOTO

Vitaliy Stefan, a historian and soldier with the 47th Mechanised Brigade ‘Magura’, was killed on the front line whilst defending Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where Štefan studied.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the fallen hero?

It is noted that after graduating from university, Vitaliy worked in his chosen field, teaching history and serving as a research assistant at the ‘Museum of the Occupation of Kyiv’, a branch of the Kyiv City History Museum.

After deciding to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he served in the 1st Battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura" as an assistant grenadier. He went missing in action in October 2024 in the Kursk sector.

See more: Rescuer Oleksii Stoliarenko died when structures collapsed whilst clearing up aftermath of Russian strike on Sumy. PHOTO

Vitalii’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, 19 August.