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Vitalii Shtefan, historian and soldier with 47th Mechanised Brigade ’Magura’, was killed in action. PHOTO
Vitaliy Stefan, a historian and soldier with the 47th Mechanised Brigade ‘Magura’, was killed on the front line whilst defending Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where Štefan studied.
What is known about the fallen hero?
It is noted that after graduating from university, Vitaliy worked in his chosen field, teaching history and serving as a research assistant at the ‘Museum of the Occupation of Kyiv’, a branch of the Kyiv City History Museum.
After deciding to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he served in the 1st Battalion of the 47th Mechanised Brigade "Magura" as an assistant grenadier. He went missing in action in October 2024 in the Kursk sector.
Vitalii’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, 19 August.
- Gathering between 9.00 and 9.20 am at 5 Novogospitalna Street, opposite the exit from the Main Military Hospital (landmark: Zablotsky Clinic).
- After gathering, there will be a transfer to the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The ceremony at the cemetery begins at 11:00; if necessary, you can make your own way there: there is a shuttle service from the Ipodrom / Teremky metro stations.
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