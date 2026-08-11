Rescuer Oleksii Stoliarenko died when structures collapsed whilst clearing up aftermath of Russian strike on Sumy. PHOTO

During the fire-fighting operation in Sumy, which broke out following a strike by a Russian UAV, part of the structure collapsed.

This was reported by Andrii Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Tragic event

It is reported that Oleksii Stoliarenko, a 30-year-old shift supervisor in the rapid response unit of the regional emergency management centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, was injured when a concrete slab collapsed. Doctors fought to save his life, but were unable to save Oleksii.

"Today we have lost more than just a rescuer. We have lost a brother, a friend, a colleague. A man who faced danger every day to help others. His wife and young daughter were waiting for him at home. To them, he was not a shift supervisor or a hero in uniform. He was a husband, a dad – the most precious person of all.

"This pain cannot be put into words," emphasised the head of the State Emergency Service.

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"russia continues to take the lives of Ukrainians. It takes the young, the strong, the brave. It takes those who come to save others. Oleksii, like our other fallen colleagues, gave his life saving people. Their heroism will remain with us forever!" he adds.

Read more: Ukraine has lost around 50,000 soldiers, with further 400,000 wounded and many missing in action, - Zelenskyy