Santa volunteer unit serviceman Valerii Shcheholskyi (Shchehol) killed on front line
Valerii Shcheholskyi from Konotop, a defender of Ukraine who fought under the call sign "Shchehol" as part of the Santa Separate Special Volunteer Unit, has been killed on the front line.
Volodymyr Rehesha, commander of the Santa volunteer unit, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Volodymyr Rehesha recalled how, during the first months of Russia’s full-scale aggression, Konotop native Valerii Shcheholskyi sought a way to reach the front line.
Over years of fierce fighting, Valerii demonstrated exceptional courage and earned the respect of his fellow soldiers. He received several state and military decorations, sustained a serious injury, and nevertheless returned to his comrades on the front line. A farewell ceremony for the defender will be held on Thursday, July 23, in Konotop, Sumy region. He is survived by four daughters.
Details for supporting the Hero’s family
Those wishing to help are urged to honour the fallen soldier’s memory and support his family, who have lost their father and protector:
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PrivatBank card: 5523 2458 0130 5986
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Monobank card: 4441 1114 4601 6044.
An interview with the fallen Hero conducted by Yurii Butusov at the beginning of the war is available at the link.
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