National Guard’s Lasar’s Group fighter Kostiantyn Ostapenko (Varta) killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector

Junior Sergeant of the National Guard of Ukraine and Lasar’s Group fighter Kostiantyn Ostapenko, call sign Varta, was killed while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Guard’s Lasar’s Group, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about the fallen soldier?

Varta was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia sector following a Russian FPV drone strike.

Kostiantyn was a volunteer who joined the defence of Ukraine on 28 February 2022. From his first days of service, he drove a VARTA armoured vehicle, which is where his call sign came from.

See more: Crew of Mi-8 helicopter were killed whilst shooting down Russian drones in Poltava region. PHOTOS

Initially, Varta carried out combat missions protecting the airports in Boryspil and Hostomel. He later joined one of the first mobile fire teams.

At the time, such teams were only being deployed as an experiment. Varta and his fellow soldier Kruk protected the skies above the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant. They were the first soldiers to destroy a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile with a large-calibre machine gun.

What do his fellow soldiers recall?

In March 2024, the soldier joined Lasar’s Group as the driver of a heavy bomber crew. His driving skills repeatedly enabled him to get the men out of dangerous situations.

His fellow soldier Kruk recalls that Varta loved cars. Whether it was vehicle mechanics, repairs, or maintenance, Kostiantyn always approached the work with passion. Driving was both his hobby and his calling.

According to his fellow soldiers, Varta had a very strong sense of justice. Whenever someone acted unjustly, he never remained silent. At the same time, Kostiantyn was very kind and always helped in any way he could.

The fallen Hero is survived by his wife and three children.

See more: While defending Ukraine, 22-year-old volunteer and UAV operator Alina (Freya) Pashchenko was killed. PHOTO