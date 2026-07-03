While defending Ukraine, 22-year-old volunteer and UAV operator Alina (Freya) Pashchenko was killed. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine from Russian aggression, 22-year-old volunteer and UAV operator Alina Pashchenko, call sign Freya, was killed at the front. She also headed the Cherkasy branch of the all-Ukrainian public organization Sokil.

The sad news of Alina Pashchenko’s death was reported by the Sokil public organization and the press service of Bohdan Khmelnytsky Cherkasy National University, where the servicewoman studied, Censor.NET informs.

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She voluntarily joined the Defense Forces

Alina Pashchenko was killed on July 1, 2026, while carrying out a combat mission. She had voluntarily joined the defense of the state.

"Having voluntarily come to Ukraine’s defense, she served as a UAV operator in the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps. Sister-in-arms ‘Freya’ gave the most precious thing — her own life — in the fight for Ukraine’s freedom, independence, and future," the Cherkasy branch of the all-Ukrainian public organization Sokil said.

Alina Pashchenko was a graduate of Bohdan Khmelnytsky Cherkasy National University.

"On June 30, her fellow students received their diplomas while she was defending the state as a UAV operator in the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps. Alina completed her fourth year at the Education and Research Institute of Economics and Law, majoring in International Economic Relations. On July 1, she was killed while carrying out a combat mission," the university’s press service said.

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