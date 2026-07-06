Crew of Mi-8 helicopter were killed whilst shooting down Russian drones in Poltava region. PHOTOS

On 30 June 2026, whilst carrying out a combat mission in the Poltava region to intercept Russian drones, four crew members of a Mi-8 helicopter from the helicopter squadron of the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade "Brody" were killed.

This was reported by the Brody City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the Poltava-based media outlet "ZMIST", the crew were killed near the village of Starytskivka in the Poltava district of Poltava region.

See more: While defending Ukraine, 22-year-old volunteer and UAV operator Alina (Freya) Pashchenko was killed. PHOTO

Who died

The following men fought their final battle:

crew commander, Captain Yurii Voron;

Pilot-navigator, Major Valentyn Mukshynov;

Flight engineer, Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Khmil;

air gunner, Junior Sergeant Mykhailo Deriaha.

Yurii Voron was born on 29 June 1996 in Brody; in 2013, he enrolled at the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv. After graduating, he served in the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade ‘Brody’.

He gained his first combat experience whilst taking part in the Joint Forces Operation. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, he had carried out dozens of combat sorties. He was awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 2nd and 3rd classes, the Order of Danylo Halytskyi and other departmental distinctions. The soldier is survived by his wife, son and parents.

Watch more: Pilots of Mi-8MTV and Mi-8MTV-5 helicopters strike occupiers’ positions with unguided aerial rockets. VIDEO

Valentyn Mukshynov was born on 29 May 1991 in Kyiv and studied at the Chernihiv Military Lyceum. From the start of the full-scale invasion, he carried out combat missions across various operational fronts. During his combat sorties, he demonstrated courage, self-sacrifice and a high level of professionalism, earning well-deserved respect amongst his comrades.

He was a full recipient of the Order ‘For Courage’ and was repeatedly awarded state and departmental honours. The Hero is survived by his wife, daughter, son, parents and sister.

Bohdan Khmil was born on 20 September 2000 in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region. After finishing school, he enrolled at the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv, specialising in ‘Aviation Transport’. In March 2022, he began his service with the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade ‘Brody’.

He carried out combat missions on numerous occasions as part of a helicopter crew. He was awarded the Presidential Distinction "For the Defence of Ukraine". He is survived by his wife and parents.

Read on "Censor.NET": Alina (Freya) Pashchenko, a 22-year-old volunteer and UAV operator, was killed whilst defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Mykhailo Deriaha was born on 3 February 1989 in the village of Andriivka, Poltava Oblast. He studied at the Mariupol Construction Vocational College, specialising in ‘Construction and Civil Engineering’. From November 2023, he served in the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade ‘Brody’.

As part of a helicopter crew, he carried out combat missions to defend Ukraine’s airspace. He was awarded the Presidential Distinction "For the Defence of Ukraine" and the Order "For Courage", 3rd class. He is survived by his wife, son, parents and brother.

A farewell service for the soldier will be held on 7 July. The service will take place at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Life-Giving Cross in Brody.