Actor Yevhen Bushmakin killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On July 21, it was reported that 45-year-old Ukrainian serviceman and actor Yevhen Bushmakin, star of the film Hero of My Time, had been killed in the war.

His friend, Ukrainian filmmaker Antonina Noyabrova, announced his death, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

According to Noyabrova, Yevhen was killed while serving, but she provided no further details. Bushmakin was 45. Noyabrova said her friend had been mobilised near his home and served in an assault brigade.

"He did not know how to fight. He loved people and desperately wanted to see his son. He was an outstanding actor, teacher and friend," the director wrote.

See more: In Odesa, Red Cross volunteer Olena Arkhipova was killed in Russian missile strike. PHOTO





The filmmaker noted that all her professional achievements were part of the path they had travelled together since their university days.

More about the actor

Yevhen Bushmakin was born in Poltava. In 2005, he graduated from the Faculty of Directing at the Kyiv National Institute of Culture and Arts with qualifications as a director and lecturer.

He played the lead role in Independence Day (2012), a tragicomic short film directed by Tonia Noyabrova. It was her film debut.

Yevhen also played the lead role in Noyabrova’s feature-length debut, Hero of My Time (2018). He was nominated for the Golden Dzyga award for his performance in the latter film.

Read more: National Guard’s Lasar’s Group fighter Kostiantyn Ostapenko (Varta) killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector

Films starring Yevhen Bushmakin

Fortress

The Artist

Love and Flame

ATP Carriers

Dog Alf

Dad

Do You Love Me?

Those Who Stayed

Sex, Insta & ZNO

The Intern

Crazy Wedding 2

Just Believe

Lost Memories

Someone Else’s Life

Phantom

Love Without Memory

Hero of My Time

Trapped in Lies, among others.

Read more: Georgian volunteers Igor Bekurashvili and Giorgi Damenia have been killed in war in Ukraine, - media