Actor Yevhen Bushmakin killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO
On July 21, it was reported that 45-year-old Ukrainian serviceman and actor Yevhen Bushmakin, star of the film Hero of My Time, had been killed in the war.
His friend, Ukrainian filmmaker Antonina Noyabrova, announced his death, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
According to Noyabrova, Yevhen was killed while serving, but she provided no further details. Bushmakin was 45. Noyabrova said her friend had been mobilised near his home and served in an assault brigade.
"He did not know how to fight. He loved people and desperately wanted to see his son. He was an outstanding actor, teacher and friend," the director wrote.
The filmmaker noted that all her professional achievements were part of the path they had travelled together since their university days.
More about the actor
Yevhen Bushmakin was born in Poltava. In 2005, he graduated from the Faculty of Directing at the Kyiv National Institute of Culture and Arts with qualifications as a director and lecturer.
He played the lead role in Independence Day (2012), a tragicomic short film directed by Tonia Noyabrova. It was her film debut.
Yevhen also played the lead role in Noyabrova’s feature-length debut, Hero of My Time (2018). He was nominated for the Golden Dzyga award for his performance in the latter film.
Films starring Yevhen Bushmakin
- Fortress
- The Artist
- Love and Flame
- ATP Carriers
- Dog Alf
- Dad
- Do You Love Me?
- Those Who Stayed
- Sex, Insta & ZNO
- The Intern
- Crazy Wedding 2
- Just Believe
- Lost Memories
- Someone Else’s Life
- Phantom
- Love Without Memory
- Hero of My Time
- Trapped in Lies, among others.
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