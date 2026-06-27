Georgian volunteers Igor Bekurashvili and Giorgi Damenia have been killed in war in Ukraine, - media

Two volunteers from Georgia were killed during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Sova, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to widespread reports, Igor Bekurashvili has been killed.

The day before, it was also reported that another Georgian fighter, 30-year-old Giorgi Damenia, had been killed. He was originally from Senaki and had been living in Ukraine in recent years.

It is noted that memorial services will be held in the coming days in memory of the fallen Georgian volunteers.

Read more: ABC News fixer Maksym Oseredchuk was killed on front lines

Background

It was previously reported that Ignas Kailius, a 25-year-old Lithuanian volunteer, was killed during the fighting in Ukraine.