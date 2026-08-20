North Korea denies plans to send another 50,000 troops to Russia, as announced by Zelenskyy

North Korea has denied reports that it might send another 50,000 of its troops to Russia, as previously stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, whose remarks were quoted by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

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Kim Yo-jong refuted Zelenskyy's statement

A senior North Korean official called the Ukrainian president's claim about an additional deployment of North Korean troops "baseless."

According to her, reports that another 50,000 North Korean troops may be sent to Russia are a "staged incident."

At the same time, North Korea has already provided Russia with military aid in the war against Ukraine.

Read more: South Korea cuts military exercises with US, as Trump plans meeting with Kim Jong-un - Yonhap News

North Korean troops have already fought on Russia's side

In 2024, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership, which, among other things, provides for mutual military assistance.

Since the fall of 2024, more than 14,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.