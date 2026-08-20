Police Officer Svitlana Savchenko, who was seriously wounded during attack by Russian Federation, has died in Zhytomyr

A 42-year-old police officer, Svitlana Savchenko, died as a result of a Russian attack on the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

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"Svitlana devoted more than 20 years to serving in law enforcement. She worked in investigative and operational units, and in recent years served as a senior operative in particularly important cases at the Strategic Investigations Directorate," the statement reads.

Svitlana Savchenko was injured when a Russian drone struck a police building in Zhytomyr.

Read more: Russian attack on Zhytomyr: death toll rises to three, 53 people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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