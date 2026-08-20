Airfields, radar stations, and oil terminal: DIU reported strikes on key Russian targets

On the night of August 19–20, operatives from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and other components of the Security and Defense Forces targeted airfields in the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the "Tamanneftegaz" maritime terminal in the Krasnodar Krai.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

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"On the night of August 20, 2026, operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, as part of a routine deepstrike operation, carried out successful strikes against key military targets of the aggressor state, russia," the statement reads.

Specialists from the Department of Active Operations and the Department of Unmanned Systems of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck enemy drone storage and launch sites at two airfields—in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk and in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in russia.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russia have no critical consequences but do cause damage – Putin

Why are airfields dangerous?

From here, the aggressor state constantly launched terrorist attacks using strike drones against civilian targets in Ukraine. As a result of the strikes on the airfields, ground components of the systems and UAV launchers were damaged, and fires broke out at the impact sites.

In addition, during the attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, operators from the Department of Active Operations tracked down and destroyed two high-value enemy radars near the airfield—the 55Zh6U "nebo-U" and the 55Zh6UM "niobium."

Read more: General Staff has confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Tatarstan and oil terminal in Taman

The "Tamanneftegaz" marine terminal was struck

That same night, DUI operatives, together with their comrades from other components of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces, struck the "tamanneftegaz" marine terminal in the krasnodar krai, which supplies the Russian occupation army, — the tank farm and sections of the main pipelines were damaged, causing a massive fire on the facility’s grounds.