Production of Ukrainian drones for Armed Forces of Ukraine planned in Finland

Finnish company Innokas plans to establish production in Finland of drones based on Ukrainian designs, which will be supplied to meet the needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Yle, Innokas has signed a letter of intent with Ukrainian drone manufacturer Airlogix.

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Ukrainian-designed drones to be manufactured

The companies agreed to establish production capacity in Finland for unmanned systems developed by Airlogix. The Ukrainian company’s technological expertise will also be used in setting up production.

Airlogix drones have already been deployed in the war in Ukraine.

The agreement was concluded under the Build with Ukraine initiative, which aims to expand defence production capacity in European countries for the subsequent supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

"We see this partnership primarily as a practical contribution to supporting Ukraine. Our task is to help expand the production of unmanned aerial systems in Finland and increase the volume of equipment supplied to Ukraine," Innokas CEO Janne Kostamo said.

Read more: US would buy Ukrainian drones: They can make lot of them – Trump

Agreement signed at defence exhibition

Representatives of Innokas and Airlogix signed the letter of intent this week during a defence industry exhibition in Denmark.

Production of Ukrainian unmanned systems is therefore expected to be scaled up beyond Ukraine using Finnish manufacturing capacity and Ukrainian technology.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing another 15 drone deals with partner countries, - Zelenskyy