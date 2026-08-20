Ministry of Defense must develop concrete solutions and "more humane" approach to mobilization – Zelenskyy introduces Khmara

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Defense, Yevhenii Khmara, to the ministry’s staff and outlined tasks for him concerning mobilization and cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He announced this on social media, according to the press service of the President’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

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On the Ministry of Defense’s tasks

The president expects the Ministry of Defense and the Defense and Security Forces to work in a coordinated manner. According to him, it is important to audit all agreements with partners to determine which have been implemented and which are still awaiting implementation. Zelenskyy named air and ballistic missile defense as a key priority, particularly ahead of winter.

On deep strikes

The president noted that Yevhenii Khmara has extensive experience in long-range strike operations dating back to his work at the Security Service of Ukraine. Zelenskyy expects more such operations to be conducted and expressed confidence that Khmara will continue to oversee this area personally.

Read more: Strengthening air defence and Drone Deal: Zelenskyy held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister

On mobilization and rotations

Zelenskyy called for a more humane and systematic approach to resolving organizational issues within the military.

"Concrete decisions and proposals must also be provided on everything concerning mobilization, contracts and troop rotations. I very much expect systematic joint work in this area by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense, as well as a more humane and systematic approach to resolving organizational issues within the military," the head of state added.

According to the president, particular attention should be paid to securing the necessary resources for the defense sector: "Funding is one of the greatest challenges and, at the same time, a shared task for the entire state."

Read more: Task for Khmara and Sybiha - more power for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy