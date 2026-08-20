Lithuania studies Ukraine’s experience in protecting power grid from missiles and drones

Lithuania plans to use Ukraine’s experience in protecting energy infrastructure from missile and drone attacks to strengthen the resilience of its own power grid. For the second time in the past several weeks, a Lithuanian delegation has visited Ukrainian energy facilities to study the solutions implemented there firsthand.

As reported by Censor.NET, the National Power Company Ukrenergo announced this following a visit by Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas and representatives of the Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid to one of Ukraine’s high-voltage substations.

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Lithuanians study protection of Ukrainian substations

One of the main topics of the visit was the protection of key electricity transmission equipment, which has systematically been targeted by Russian strikes throughout the full-scale war.

Lithuanian experts were also shown Ukraine’s experience in managing the power grid amid constant attacks and restoring damaged infrastructure.

"Studying Ukraine’s experience in managing the power grid and strengthening its resilience amid constant missile and drone strikes is an obvious priority for our partners," said Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas said that some of Ukraine’s solutions are expected to be used to protect Lithuania’s energy infrastructure.

"Studying Ukraine’s experience and implementing these lessons will significantly strengthen the resilience of Lithuania’s energy infrastructure," he emphasized.

Read more: Russian shelling caught Lithuanian Minister Savickas in Kyiv: he spent night in shelter

Ukrenergo prepares for next winter

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the Ukrainian power grid’s immediate needs ahead of the next winter season. Ukrenergo stressed that despite the international assistance already received, additional equipment and support are still required.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Lithuania has supplied Ukraine with high-voltage equipment for emergency repairs. In particular, Ukrenergo has received two high-capacity autotransformers, circuit breakers, disconnectors and other equipment.

In addition, Lithuania has contributed about 6 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and became a donor to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

Thus, Ukrainian technological and organizational solutions developed amid systematic Russian attacks are now being studied to strengthen the protection of the energy sector in a NATO member state.

Read more: Only 2.4 MW of planned 36.4 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Sumy region – Shmyhal