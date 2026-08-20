Russian shelling caught Lithuanian Minister Savickas in Kyiv: he spent night in shelter

Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas and his team, who are on a visit to Kyiv, spent the night in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Delfi reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I had to go through what a significant portion of the population in Ukraine experiences very often. Last night, along with our delegation, we had to take shelter because an air raid alert was in effect all night and is still ongoing," he said on LRT.

It is known that Savitskas arrived in Kyiv on August 19 and met, among others, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

There are plans to sign an agreement on the exchange of expertise in the field of energy infrastructure protection.

Read: August 21 has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv for those killed in Russian attacks

Intense shelling on August 20

On the night of August 20, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a result of enemy attacks in the Kyiv region, there is one reported fatality in the Brovary district.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling claimed the lives of 12 people. More than 30 people were injured.

See also: Russian attacks have caused casualties and damage in the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions