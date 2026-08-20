Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of August 20, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:46 p.m. — Kyiv: Jet-powered UAV over the city! Remain in shelters.

At 8:02 p.m. — Kyiv region: Jet-powered UAV heading toward Ukrainka/Rzhyshchiv from the northeast.

Updated information

At 8:16 p.m. — Kharkiv region: Jet-powered UAV heading toward/past Pechenihy from the north.

At 8:18 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the north.

At 8:22 p.m. — Kharkiv region: Jet-powered UAV passing Derhachi on a southwesterly course.

At 8:38 p.m. — Chernihiv region: Jet-powered UAV heading toward Makoshyne/Borzna.

At 8:42 p.m. — KABs launched toward the Sumy region.

At 8:43 p.m. — Sumy region: Jet-powered UAV heading toward/past Voronizh on a southwesterly course.

Updated information

At 8:58 p.m. — KABs launched toward the Donetsk region/eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:00 p.m. — Chernihiv region: Jet-powered UAV passing Makoshyne on a westerly course.

At 9:02 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV northeast of Petrykivka, heading south/southwest.

At 9:03 p.m. — KABs launched toward northeastern Kharkiv region.

Updated information

At 9:14 p.m. — UAV heading toward the city of Zaporizhzhia from the southwest.

At 9:15 p.m. — KABs launched toward the Kharkiv region from the north.

At 9:16 p.m. — UAV in northern Chernihiv region heading toward/past Horodnia on a southwesterly course.

At 9:19 p.m. — Dnipropetrovsk region: UAV heading toward Kamianske from the north.

At 9:31 p.m. — Jet-powered UAVs in the Chernihiv region, passing Slavutych and heading toward the Kyiv region.

At 9:32 p.m. — KABs launched toward the Donetsk region.

At 9:39 p.m. — Group of UAVs in western Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest. UAV in northern Sumy region, heading toward the Chernihiv region. Jet-powered UAV in northern Kyiv region, heading south.

At 9:39 p.m. — KABs launched toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 10:07 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: UAV heading toward the city.

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