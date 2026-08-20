Wreckage of "Geran"-type drone found in Moldova: Law enforcement determining drone’s flight path

In Moldova, experts determined that drone debris found near Giurgiulesti belonged to a Geran-type drone. Two craters caused by an explosion were also discovered at the crash site.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Moldovan Interior Ministry, as cited by NewsMaker.

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Drone debris found at crash site

Experts from the Technical and Explosives Department of Moldova’s General Police Inspectorate completed a preliminary investigation at the drone crash site.

During an inspection of the area, two craters caused by an explosion were discovered. Metal fragments produced by the detonation of the warhead were found inside them.

Fragments of the engine and numerous drone components were also found approximately six metres from one of the craters.

Read more: Moldova condemned Russia’s massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine

Moldova determines all circumstances of crash

The investigation is ongoing. Moldovan law enforcement officers are to fully document the circumstances of the incident, including the drone’s flight path and other significant details.

"The investigation is ongoing to fully document the circumstances of the incident, including establishing the aircraft’s flight path and all significant elements of the case," the Moldovan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

It was previously reported that drones violated Romanian and Moldovan airspace on the night of August 20. Romania scrambled two Spanish F-18 fighter jets and a military helicopter to monitor the aerial targets.

Read more: Drone explodes near bus stop for Zaporizhzhia NPP workers: one killed, 15 injured