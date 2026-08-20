Repairs to be carried out on Kyiv’s Metro Bridge: Traffic restrictions to take effect from evening of August 21

In Kyiv, traffic on the Metro Bridge will be partially restricted from the evening of August 21 until the afternoon of August 24.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an announcement by the Kyiv City State Administration.

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Bridge to be repaired toward left bank

Road crews will carry out repairs on a section of the Metro Bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River, toward the Hydropark metro station.

Traffic will be partially restricted while the work is underway. The restrictions will remain in effect from 8:00 p.m. on August 21 until 5:00 p.m. on August 24, the announcement said.

The work will be carried out in the far-right lane.

Read more: Central Kyiv to be partially closed to traffic on 23 July due to visit by foreign delegations

Drivers asked to plan routes in advance

Municipal services apologized to drivers for the temporary inconvenience.

Drivers were also urged to take the restrictions into account and plan their routes through the city in advance.

It was previously reported that repair work was beginning on a bridge over a canal on the R-69 Kyiv–Vyshhorod–Desna–Chernihiv national highway in the Kyiv region (at kilometre 29).

Read more: Traffic in central Kyiv to be restricted on July 15 due to foreign delegation’s visit