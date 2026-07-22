Central Kyiv to be partially closed to traffic on 23 July due to visit by foreign delegations

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in central Kyiv on 23 July due to events involving foreign delegations.

This was announced by the State Protection Department of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Central Kyiv to be partially closed to traffic

The specific list of streets affected by the restrictions has not yet been released. Residents and visitors are being urged to plan their routes in advance.

"The restrictions are being introduced due to security arrangements for events involving foreign delegations," law enforcement officials said.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: WOG and "Knygolav" warehouses destroyed

Drivers advised to take alternative routes

Kyiv residents are advised to take the temporary changes into account and use alternative routes where possible.

Earlier, it was reported that on Wednesday, 22 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker and Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, commander of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.

Read more: Traffic in central Kyiv to be restricted on July 15 due to foreign delegation’s visit