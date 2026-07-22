Zelenskyy meets US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker and General Buzzard: they discuss Patriot interceptor supplies and Drone Deal. PHOTO

Drone Industry

On Wednesday, 22 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker and Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, commander of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Air defence and missiles for the Patriot system

According to Zelenskyy, the talks focused primarily on protecting Ukrainian airspace by increasing supplies of Patriot interceptor missiles under PURL.

"This is now the key priority, as Russia’s massive strikes continue unabated," the president stressed.

Joint production and the Drone Deal

The parties also discussed the bilateral defence partnership between the United States and Ukraine, including the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s decision, made in Ankara, to grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Patriot systems, as well as the Drone Deal currently being developed by the Ukrainian and US teams.

"It has real potential, and we hope it can be finalised soon," Zelenskyy said.

The president also awarded Curtis Buzzard the Order of Merit, Third Class.

"Thank you for standing with us throughout all these years of aggression. Ukraine is grateful to President Trump, the US Congress and the American people for their support," the head of state added.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia currently not ready to agree on same peace terms – Whitaker