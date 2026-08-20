195 combat engagements recorded on frontline. Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 18 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of August 20, 195 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

The aggressor launched one missile strike, employing missiles that approach their targets on a ballistic trajectory, as well as 44 cruise/air-launched missiles from air-, land- and sea-based platforms. It carried out 55 air strikes using 157 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,634 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 2,151 times.

Situation in north

Since the beginning of the day, three combat engagements have taken place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 32 times, including once with MLRS.

Read more: Russians advance near Tykhonivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Fighting in Kharkiv region

Throughout the day in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions toward Lyman and Izbytske and near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks toward Radkivka.

Situation in other directions

Ukrainian forces repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction toward Lyman, Novoserhiivka and Drobysheve and near Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 11 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Ozerne, Orikhuvatka and Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Kryva Luka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out one assault near Nykyforivka.

Read more: Zelenskyy promises long-range response to Russia over massive strike on Kyiv

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Novoselivka and toward Stepanivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out 18 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near Novooleksandrivka, Udachne and Kotlyne and toward Bilytske, Hannivka, Svitle, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction today. Five vehicles, one artillery system, one electronic warfare system, nine pieces of specialized equipment, one UAV control post, two ammunition depots and 26 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. One vehicle, three guns, four UAV control posts, and 97 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 199 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks toward Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne and Dolynka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

Read more: Ammunition depots and command posts of ruscists have been struck in Russia and in TOT, - General Staff

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Plavni and toward Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions.