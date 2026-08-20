Zelenskyy promises long-range response to Russia over massive strike on Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike continued for much of August 20 in Kyiv and the surrounding region, including Boryspil and Brovary.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On the Russian strike

According to the president, the strike was combined and involved a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. He noted that the situation with ballistic missiles is currently the most difficult.

"While around 90% of the cruise missiles were intercepted in this attack, the situation with ballistic missiles is significantly worse. We need missiles for Patriot systems, and only our partners can provide them," Zelenskyy said.

The president stressed that Ukraine was not asking for gifts but was prepared to purchase the weapons. This requires appropriate political decisions from its partners, primarily the United States.

See more: Zelenskyy to his partners: We cannot stand by quietly, indifferently and passively whilst Russians destroy lives with ballistic missiles. PHOTOS

Consequences of strike

Zelenskyy reported that the Russian strike killed 16 people and injured nearly 50 others. More than 200 sites were damaged, including 86 homes, a children’s hospital, social infrastructure and commercial facilities. The president expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and thanked everyone helping Ukraine defend itself and save lives.

Promise of response

"We will certainly respond to this Russian strike, just as we have to other Russian strikes. Our response will be entirely justified and long-range. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will receive even more resources," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Kyiv attacked by jet-powered UAVs: Debris fell on business centre, 1 killed and 2 injured (updated)

Massive attack on August 20

On the night of August 20, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Enemy strikes in the Kyiv region killed one person in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

Russian attacks on Kyiv claimed the lives of 15 people. More than 30 people were injured.

During the day on August 20, falling drone debris caused a fire at a business center in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. One person was killed, and others were injured.

Read more: Hot water disruptions possible due to Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kyiv – Klitschko