Hot water disruptions possible due to Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kyiv – Klitschko

On the afternoon of August 20, Russian forces deliberately targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, effectively for the first time in several months. Hot water supply disruptions are possible.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Consequences of Russian strike

According to the mayor, the attack may cause hot water supply disruptions for residents of the Desnianskyi district and parts of the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

Klitschko noted that specialists are already working to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Read more: Kyiv attacked by jet-powered UAVs: Debris fell on business centre, 1 killed and 2 injured (updated)

Massive attack on August 20

On the night of August 20, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Enemy strikes in the Kyiv region killed one person in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

Russian attacks on Kyiv claimed the lives of 15 people. More than 30 people were injured.

During the day on August 20, falling drone debris caused a fire at a business center in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. One person was killed, and others were injured.

Watch more: Elderly woman weeps over body of her grandson, killed by Russians during massive attack on Kyiv. VIDEO