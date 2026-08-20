Kyiv attacked by jet-powered UAVs: Debris falls on business center, 2 killed, others injured (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the day on 20 August. The enemy is deploying attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Explosions in the capital

"Air defence forces are active in the capital. We urge everyone to remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

According to Suspilne, an explosion was heard in the city. Monitoring channels are reporting the movement of jet-powered Shahed drones.

Stay safe! Remain in shelters!

See more: Russian missile strike on Kyiv: 15 dead and over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Aftermath of the attack

The capital’s mayor clarified that a fire broke out in a business centre building in the Holosiivskyi district after UAV debris fell. The threat remains ongoing.

Klitschko later reported that one person was found dead and two others injured inside the business centre in the Holosiivskyi district, where UAV debris had struck the building. Rescuers are continuing to search the building.

Update at 9:00 p.m.

"One person was injured in the Holosiivskyi district, where firefighters are extinguishing a fire at a non-residential property. Medical workers are providing assistance. One person was killed at a non-residential property in the Holosiivskyi district, where firefighters are extinguishing a blaze caused by the enemy attack," the capital’s mayor reported.

Massive attack on August 20

On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the region.

As a result of the enemy strikes on the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

In Kyiv, Russian attacks claimed the lives of 15 people. More than 30 people were injured.

Read more: Nearly 40,000 people sheltered from shelling in Kyiv metro overnight