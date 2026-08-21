In August, Russia used Kalibr carriers only once to strike Ukraine from sea, - Pletenchuk

In August, Russia used cruise missile launchers to strike Ukraine from the sea only once, whereas there were three such attacks in July.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk made this statement during the telethon, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"This month's attack... was the first time cruise missiles were used. Last month, they used them three times," he noted.

Pletenchuk noted that the Russians are not currently sending ships out to sea but are launching missiles from the harbor.

It is known that following the destruction of the frigates "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov," the Russian Black Sea Fleet still has three surface vessels capable of launching cruise missiles, as well as two submarines.

Read more: Russia has more than 600 "Onyx" missiles, 120 ’Zircon’ missiles, 130 "Iskander" ballistic missiles, and other missiles in its arsenal, - DIU