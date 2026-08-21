Strikes on Russia: oil refinery in Perm and military facilities have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces have carried out long-range strikes against Russian targets. A refinery in Perm, the ‘Marinovka’ airfield, a Su-34 in Akhtubinsk and a strike drone base have been hit.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the long-range strikes against Russia.

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"We are continuing to use our long-range sanctions to return the consequences of the war to where it came from.

Last night, our deep strikes hit an oil refinery in Perm, more than 1,600 kilometres from the border, and the ‘Marinovka’ military airfield in the Volgograd region. There have also been results in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Strikes on military targets

Zelenskyy noted that the results of previous strikes have also been confirmed: a Russian Su-34 aircraft was damaged at the Akhtubinsk airfield. The distance is approximately 600 kilometres from the front line. Meanwhile, in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, nearly 180 kilometres away, a facility used for the storage, preparation and launch of attack drones – which the Russians are using to strike our people – has been hit.

"I thank all units of our Ukrainian Defence Forces for their precision and accuracy. Glory to Ukraine," the President emphasised.

Read more: UAVs attacked Perm: local oil refinery is believed to have been targeted. VIDEO