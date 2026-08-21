General Staff confirmed damage to Perm refinery and Marinovka airfield

On the night of August 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery, located more than 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border, and the "Marinovka" airfield.

According to Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

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The oil refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A fire has been reported on the refinery's premises.

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" is one of the leading oil refineries in the Russian Federation, located in Perm. The plant's design capacity exceeds 13 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

The plant refines crude oil and produces more than 60 types of products.

The crude oil refining rate is approximately 98 percent—one of the highest rates among all oil refineries in the Russian Federation. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

The "Marinovka" airfield was also hit

In addition to the oil refinery, the Ukrainian military struck the "Marinovka" military airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

The extent of the damage caused to the facilities is currently being assessed.

The General Staff emphasized that efforts to reduce Russia's military and military-economic capabilities are ongoing.

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