Can launch more UAVs directly from platform: New MAGURA naval drone unveiled
Drone Industry
During Ukraine’s Independence Day parade, UFORCE unveiled its latest MV11 naval drone from the MAGURA family.
Militarnyi reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A key feature of the drone will be its ability to launch a larger number of unmanned systems directly from its deck. The platform thus becomes a mobile naval base for other unmanned systems.
Unlike previous models in the family, it is a transport platform capable of carrying other unmanned systems and mission equipment.
The MV11 can operate as a carrier platform, delivering, launching, and supporting other drones far from shore.
The naval drone can carry a payload of up to 2,200 kg and operate for up to seven days.
The model is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, supporting amphibious operations, and supplying fuel and equipment to other unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The drone can perform these missions in all weather conditions.
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