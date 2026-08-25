SBI closed the case concerning the AWOL of soldier Penkalskyi, which had been opened a year after his death

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by lawyer Halyna Yanko.

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"The name of soldier Marian Penkalskyi, who had been at war since 2022, whose body was found without a head or internal organs, with his hands tied behind his back, who was abandoned by his own military unit in AWOL, and whom the investigators wanted to portray as having committed suicide – has been cleared!!!!", she wrote.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Eastern Region have closed the criminal case regarding Marian Penkalskyi’s AWOL due to the absence of any criminal offence in his actions!!! And this means that Marian Penkalskyi’s good name has been restored!"

Marian Penkalskyi went missing on the night of 19 December 2024 in the Dobropillia area on the eve of his departure for a combat mission. At the end of January 2025, his body was found without a head and some internal organs; his hands were tied behind his back.

Yanko referred to another criminal case concerning the investigation into Penkalskyi’s death, as well as the need to identify and bury all of the deceased’s remains.