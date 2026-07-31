Return after AWOL: Service members’ choice expanded to more than 70 units – Ministry of Defence

The voluntary return programme following absence without leave (AWOL) has been expanded. Service members who meet the programme’s eligibility criteria can now choose from more than 70 units within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine or the State Special Transport Service – within the same organisation in which they previously served.

The Ministry of Defence press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Who is eligible for the programme?

The ministry said that return reports can be submitted up to and including 20 September 2026. The simplified programme is available to service members whose AWOL was recorded up to and including 12 June 2026.

The programme allows service members to choose a new military unit from an approved list, specify their preferred area of service and previous experience, receive assistance from the contact centre and report directly to the new unit – without going through the Military Law Enforcement Service or reserve battalions.

Read more: NGU servicemen who went AWOL can return to service via Army+ and choose unit themselves

Which units can service members return to after AWOL?

The list includes mechanised, assault, airborne, drone, artillery and other units.

The full list of brigades accepting service members following AWOL is available on the programme’s official website and when submitting a report through the Army+ app.

After a report is submitted, recruiters take into account the service member’s previous experience, skills and preferred area of service, as well as the needs of the selected military unit. This helps determine where their experience would be most useful.

"At the same time, the number of positions available in certain areas is limited, so those who have already chosen a unit, area of service and preferred position should not delay submitting their report," the Ministry of Defence stressed.

See more: AWOL soldier opened fire on police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region: two KORD special forces officers were wounded, gunman shot himself. PHOTO

How to submit a return report after AWOL

A report can be submitted:

through the Army+ app;

directly to a military unit (for service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service);

through the 1st or 2nd Recruitment Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (for service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Read more: We are preparing decisions to strengthen infantry, AFU contract system and response to AWOL, Zelenskyy says