Soldier on AWOL opened fire on police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region: two KORD special forces officers were wounded, gunman shot himself. PHOTO

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man who was on AWOL opened fire on police officers: two KORD officers were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details of the shooting

As reported, this morning during an authorised search of the residence of a man who had been classified as a person who had left his military unit without authorisation (AWOL) since September 2024, the suspect opened targeted fire on police special forces officers with a firearm, after which he committed suicide.

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"The search was carried out as part of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 190 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigative actions were carried out by regional police investigators, operatives from the Department of Strategic Investigations and with the support of the KORD special unit," the police emphasised.

The suspect committed suicide after the shooting

Two KORD special forces officers were injured as a result of armed resistance. Subsequently, whilst inside the house, the man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a firearm. The police officers have been hospitalised and are receiving all necessary medical care. Their lives are not in danger.

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