He was listening to Russian music at high volume in courtyard of building, and after being told off, he opened fire: former judge from Kyiv has been notified of charges against him
Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a retired judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has been notified that he is suspected of hooliganism involving the use of a weapon.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The conflict began after a complaint about Russian music
It has been established that in early May 2026, a man who was at the time a serving judge at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv was reprimanded for playing Russian music loudly in his car one evening near a children’s playground. The judge responded to the remark with foul language, got out of his car and started a confrontation. During the altercation, he produced a firearm, ostentatiously cocked it and pointed it at his opponents. He ignored people’s pleas for him to calm down.
The suspect produced a gun and fired three shots
One of the men knocked the judge to the ground in an attempt to take the gun, but the judge managed to fire three random shots, posing a real threat to the lives and health of people nearby who were witnessing the conflict.
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