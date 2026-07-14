Woman who opened fire and wounded man after being told off for making lot of noise in courtyard of a block of flats in capital is to stand trial. PHOTO
A woman from Kyiv who opened fire in the courtyard of a residential block and injured a man is to appear in court.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
Circumstances of the incident
As reported, in May this year, the Sviatoshyn Police Department received a report from medical staff regarding the hospitalisation of a 27-year-old man with injuries to his abdomen and arm, sustained as a result of a shooting near one of the residential blocks on Akademika Korolova Avenue in Kyiv.
"At the time, law enforcement officers established that the victim had made a complaint about a group of people who were being noisy in the building’s courtyard. In response, during the altercation, a 43-year-old woman pulled out a pistol and fired several shots in his direction, before fleeing the scene," the statement reads.
Operatives detained the suspect and seized the pistol and ammunition from her. Investigators informed the woman that she was suspected of hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon.
What does the woman face?
The police have now completed the pre-trial investigation and forwarded the indictment to the court. The accused faces up to seven years’ imprisonment for her actions.
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